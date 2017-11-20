Golden Valley cross country recap leading to CIF finals

Focus, positivity, motivation, these are some ways the Golden Valley Boys cross country team has been preparing to get to where they are now– CIF.

Throughout the League season, the team was trailing Saugus, Canyon and West Ranch all season but with a strong showing at League finals, clinched a spot in CIF Prelims on Nov. 11.

In League finals, the Grizzlies ran very well finishing with average times of 16:16, getting them in 5th place. Daniel Rush finished in 11th place with a time of 15:36 to lead the Grizzlies. He hopes to continue his success when moving on in CIF

The team continued their hard work at prelims by finishing in fourth place in their heat. Rush led the way finishing second overall all with a time of 15:16. Alexis Romero was close behind Rush finishing in 11th place overall with a time of 15:44.

Rounding out the scoring for the Grizzlies were Joseph Clemons who finished 22nd overall with a time of 15:53, Alex Shaneyfeldt in 42nd place with a time of 16:19, and Mari Aquino who completed the 3-mile course with a time of 16:29, good for 46th place.

The team is currently ranked 15th in Division 2. On Nov. 18, they are going to need to keep the momentum going if they want to advance to the state championship in Fresno.

Two runners have really stood out for Coach Wes during the season and came through for the team on Saturday. Clemons and Shaneyfelt really helped out the team with solid performances.

“We are starting to see Joe Clemons be the runner we know he can be,” said Coach Wes.

Advancing to the state championship will be no small feat as there are several very good teams in Division 2 most notable three from their very own league. Along with four Foothill league representatives, Claremont the defending state champion, is also in Division 2.

With key runners and support from the rest of the team, their goal of making the state championship meet will be difficult, but don’t sell this team short as they continue to work towards Fresno.

Stay tuned as boys cross country continues to work their way up to state championships.