Golden Valley Track Team into prelims

With Golden Valley’s varsity boys team finishing second in league with a record of 4-1, they will be moving onto league prelims this week.

Leading the way is freshman sprint sensation, Jalen Davis, who presently has the fastest league time in the 100m with the time of 10.95 seconds. He continues to work hard and advance to the CIF finals after league. ” I am very confident going into prelims, I’ve been working hard in practice and doing what I need to do,” said Davis.

Along with Davis, another important part of the sprint team is Sam Malik who is presently first in the league in the 200m with a time of 22.30. “I been working very hard this season to improve my time,” said Malik.

In the last league meet of the season against Saugus, Malik ran his personal best of 22.3 seconds. Having the fastest time in league has put a target on his back and he understands that everyone is shooting for him. That seems to motivate Malik who said, “I plan to continue to workout the same, putting my all into every rep in practice so that I can lower my time by as much as possible.”

Tyler Walker ran a 50.05 in the 400m for the third fastest time in the league. Walker has been injured for the last few weeks but he has managed to find ways to recover and be 100 percent healthy for league finals to face his competition. That competition comes from a Valencia runner who transferred from New Jersey.

JaCore Johnson has the fastest time in the league right now, with a time of 48.87 seconds. Walker said, “I have fully recovered, I am slowly getting back into my normal workout pace and I will be ready to give JaCore a great race whether I win or lose.”

The boys varsity 4×400 team is currently second in league behind Valencia with a time of 3:22.05. Having previously beat Valencia in their dual meet, they are feeling very confident that they will be able to take first place in league and move on to CIF and eventually state.

The Boys 4×100 team is ranked second in league behind Valencia running a 43.03. Beating them during the dual meet, the relay team says they are very confident that they will take first in the finals and move onto CIF.

Relay team member Kory Bacon said, “We just have to keep the same composure and energy that we’ve had the whole season and trust in one another to run their legs perfectly.”