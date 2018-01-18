Grizzlies vs. Indians: Golden Valley Soccer Season Opener

Playing against a good team is tough enough, but with monsoon-like conditions things can be difficult as the Golden Valley Grizzlies and Hart Indians found out Jan. 9 during the Foothill League opener for both teams.

The Indians came into the game with a record of 6-6-1 while the Grizzlies entered the contest at 3-4-2.

The weather proved to be a factor with players sliding and losing footing. Passes were difficult to connect due to the slickness of the field.

“We were very conscious about how we played the ball to each other,” head coach Freddy Wheeler said.

With a wet ball, both teams were careful not to take many chances.

Hart, a perennial contender for the league title came into the game as a heavy favorite. However, the Grizzlies held their own throughout the contest falling 1-0 on a goal by Lawrence Luna early in the first half. The Grizzlies attempted to equalize the score with their counter attack but many of their shots were blocked by the stingy Hart defense.

“They were a tough team but we fought and fought until the very end,” goalkeeper and team captain Emerson Chavarria said. “They were only up one goal and we knew if we had a chance we could tie it up.”

The Grizzlies tried to tie the game with a more offensive style in the second half but the stout Hart defense proved to be too much as the Grizzlies failed to find the back of the net.

Although the game ended with a 1-0 loss the team is positive they’re moving in the right direction.

The Grizzlies were back on the pitch last Friday vs. the Canyon Cowboys who lost 3-0 to West Ranch in their home opener.

The author of this article is the midfielder of the Golden Valley boys soccer team. “Only losing to Hart 1-0 shows us that we can compete with anyone in this league because they’re always at the top of the standings,” he said.