CAAM Makers Fest connects kids with local artists

Hosted by the California African American Museum (CAAM), the Kids Makers Fest brought youth together from all different backgrounds to participate in an all-day, all-ages affair featuring several local artists.

Director of Education and Public Programs at CAAM, Chelo Montoya, spoke about the inaugural Makers Fest.

“This was a way to engage artists from the community,” she said.

The artists included Karl Peiton (assemblage workshop), Maria Elena Cruz (art project), Wayne Perry (ceramics), and others.

Maker stations set up throughout the Museum gave kids the opportunity to learn from local artists, with all supplies provided.

One local artist in particular, Perry, taught the art of ceramics while grinning ear to ear.

Perry, a Los Angeles-based artist and public art fabricator, enjoys giving back to the community of Los Angeles and inspiring young artists.

“It’s all about challenging yourself to do something you’ve never done before,” Perry said. “Another aspect is being able to express feelings and ideas that are internal and have them translated to art work.”