‘Jazz at LACMA’ helps L.A. get funky

Every Friday, from April through November, thousands of Angelenos and tourists attend the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to enjoy “Jazz at LACMA.” The event is one of the museum’s signature programs that unites people of all backgrounds for a night of entertainment.

“Music creates an opportunity for all people to come together, enjoy each other and out of that develop a sense of fellowship,” said saxophonist Louis Van Taylor. Van Taylor’s July 6 appearance at LACMA marked his fourth performance at the museum.

“Jazz at LACMA” is a staple of the museum and has been active for over 20 years. The program encourages both music aficionados and novices to witness the work of decorated jazz musicians under one roof.

“The main element here is community,” said Mitch Glickman, Director of Music Programs. “Jazz is the vehicle, but what we’re really doing with these free concerts at the museum is reaching out to the community.”