Photo story: Granada Hills Charter says #ENOUGH

On Wednesday, March 14, Granada Hills Charter High School students, teachers and staff came together to say enough. Enough school shootings. Enough gun violence. Enough inaction.

After 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, GHC students wanted to participate in the national walkout a month following the shooting. Students were notified that the school would not condone students leaving class or campus; however, students and staff came together in the interest of student advocacy to plan alternative events for the day that would allow everyone to participate safely.

Through a collective effort, students, teachers and administrators planned workshops throughout the day on topics like stress management, self defense and how to get politicians to listen to their constituents’ concerns. At nutrition, demonstrators walked out to the football field to form letters that spelled out “#ENOUGH” and held 17 minutes of silence for each life lost during the Parkland shooting. During lunch there were booths for voter registration, memorial art projects and representatives from state and local legislators, all while student speeches rang out in the quad.

It’s almost cathartic to look back at these photos and remember the events that took place. However, we shouldn’t get too comfortable because we know that our fight to end gun violence is far from over. Many members of the GHC community will also take part in the March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24.

I sincerely hope that my photos did justice in capturing the emotion, passion, and resolve that sits within each of these students who will undoubtedly shape our future. Until then, familiarize yourself with what change looks like below.