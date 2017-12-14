Hollywood film museum announced

After having tourist walk around Los Angeles without many visuals of the arts that began in Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to build one by 2019. Now, more than ever, people have been more invested in the modern cinematic world and how it all began. Based on the information from VOA News, it appears the making of such museum is already put to action.

They say the museum is set to be built on a historic Los Angeles department store that was built in 1939. The structure of the building is going to include a glass dome that would allow people to view the Hollywood Hills. It will also include a 1,000-seat theater under it. Making this museum will be 27,000-square-meter and cost about $388 million.

Included in the museum will have the Academy’s collection of 80,000 screenplays and 12 million photographs. Many famous films and Oscar winners will showcase collections as well. A few that will be included would be “Casablanca,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “Psycho” by Alfred Hitchcock.

Along with film collections, there will be Oscar winners who will donate statuettes to make the public have a film experience. Screenplays and scripts will also be included, much like a page of the “To Kill A Mockingbird” film with annotations by Gregory Peck himself.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti believes it will be a great addition to Los Angeles because it will allow people to see the different parts of the film industry all at one, past and present. After 90 years of proposing to build a museum for the film industry, the time has come for everyone to see what really happens behind the scenes and what comes after.