Column: Lonzo Ball is the future of the Lakers

The future is here. The future is now. And Lonzo Ball is the future.

Laker Nation could not help themselves as Ball ran his way through the Summer League. Throwing touchdown passes to Kyle Kuzma, launching rainbow threes, and most importantly leading the Lakers to the Summer League title.

These past few years we have suffered, sighed, and groaned in disgust.

But we are back.

Ball is the savior of the Lakers. And there is no doubt about it. The Summer League showed many things about Ball: his vision, passing, and finishing. But most importantly, his leadership.

Magic Johnson stated “I needed a leader,” when trading D’Angelo Russell. And boy did he get that.

Ball is the epitome of a young leader. A leader who can bring this storied franchise back to greatness. A leader who will bring back “Showtime” basketball.

The young rookie is already familiar with the pressure of living up to expectations. And his wild father, Lavar, will soon ride off to the hills and allow his son to do work.

Ball has received nothing but praise from his fellow teammates. Larry Nance Jr. stated that Ball will “make everybody better.” And there is definitely no doubt about that.

Wherever Ball has been, whether it was Chino Hills or UCLA, he has brought immediate success and made his teammates much better. According to Chris Palmer of Spectrum Sportsnet, multiple teammates have also already been impressed by the work ethic and commitment of Ball.

Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, and General Manager Rob Pelinka, have done an exceptional job at surrounding Ball with great talent. Solid veterans Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bring a defensive presence to this young team. The rest is up to young players like Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson to thrive off of Ball. And Coach Luke Walton will definitely look to push the ball up court, leading to a fast paced offense that Ball is accustomed to.

The unorthodox jumpshot, the vision, the layups in traffic, and fast breaks reminiscent of “Showtime” previewed the future of the Lakers. The long strides, quick passes, and long balls to Kuzma previewed how exciting this new Lakers team is. The triple doubles and Summer League championship previewed a new winning attitude from these Lakers.

The time is here. The time is now. The Lakers are ready to Ball up the NBA.