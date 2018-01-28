Opinion: The Year of Trump

From “covfefe” to “fake news” the first year of Trump’s presidency has been as eventful as an episode of The Apprentice. What began as a year of “this can not possibly get any worse” quickly turned into “what’s next?”

We waited and hoped for things to get better. But, we realized soon enough that it had been all downhill since Jan. 20, 2016. Exactly a year since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the government shut down after a dispute between Democrats and Republicans. We could not have came up with a better way to mark the first year of President Trump.

The ban on Muslims entering the United States in the first weeks of his presidency sent the country into a frenzy. The Twitter rants at 2 a.m. told citizens that Kanye West and our President might have something in common. The Donald staring straight into the Solar Eclipse without any protection baffled people from all over the world.

The riots in Charlottesville, South Carolina were horrific to read and watch about. But not as horrific as President Trump taking the side of the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

His battle with North Korea and leader Kim Jong-Un became more of one seen in middle school, than one with two grown men with nuclear weapons at their fingertips. Our mouths were left wide open when President Trump called Kim Jong-Un “short and fat” and implying that his “nuclear button” was bigger.

Not even the Simpsons could have predicted that.

The accusations that former President Barack Obama “wiretapped” the Trump Tower were comical. His meetings and “handshake” with Russian President Vladimir Putin could have gone better. Ultimately, nothing seemed as disastrous as when President Trump labeled African countries as a “**** hole.” These comments were also made the week before Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Former National Security Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI was not shocking, but President Trump implying that “there has been no collusion” with Flynn was expected. President Trump has continued to, and I am under the impression that he will continue to deny that Russia played a role in the election results.

To be fair, President Trump has come up an abundance of ways to assist the nation in forgetting about the Russian interference.

With all the negatives of the first year of Trump, there were a few positives buried under the hatchet.

President Trump crushed ISIS and has completely knocked them out of the world of terrorism. Trump’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the fall of ISIS was accelerated by “critical decisions” made by President Trump. The stock market has also reached an all-time high over the first year, and is increasing the value of investor’s wealth. The market is showing no signs of slowing down.

The corporate tax rate was also cut from 35 percent to 21 percent beginning this year. According to The Washington Post, U.S. economy to grow 2.7 percent in 2018, boosted by Trump tax overhaul.

One year down, three to go. Can it get any worse?