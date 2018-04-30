Duane Washington Jr. drives to the hoop for Sierra Canyon. CIF Southern Section
Hoover High School

The AB Squad: Episode 1

and

Introducing the first youth-driven sports podcast piloted by interviews and opinions. Each week, HS Insider student leaders Anthony Gharib and Blake Atwell deliver a unique perspective from the youth about all things high school sports! You ready? I know we are! Let’s go!

This week…

L.A. basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon dominates competition behind five-star recruit Cassius Stanley, all the way to the state finals in Sacramento. Did the Trailblazers prevail? Also, how did Chino Hills do in their first season without LaMelo Ball?

Blake & Anthony have it all… on Episode 1 of “The AB Squad.”

Also, check out our teaser: The AB Squad: Trailer

money team HSI podcast.jpg 2
Anthony Gharib (left) & Blake Atwell (right).

