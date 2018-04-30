The AB Squad: Episode 1

Introducing the first youth-driven sports podcast piloted by interviews and opinions. Each week, HS Insider student leaders Anthony Gharib and Blake Atwell deliver a unique perspective from the youth about all things high school sports! You ready? I know we are! Let’s go!

This week…

L.A. basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon dominates competition behind five-star recruit Cassius Stanley, all the way to the state finals in Sacramento. Did the Trailblazers prevail? Also, how did Chino Hills do in their first season without LaMelo Ball?

Blake & Anthony have it all… on Episode 1 of “The AB Squad.”

Also, check out our teaser: The AB Squad: Trailer