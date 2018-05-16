The AB Squad: Episode 3

Introducing the first youth-driven sports podcast piloted by interviews and opinions. Each week, HS Insider student leaders Anthony Gharib and Blake Atwell deliver a unique perspective from the youth about all things high school sports! You ready? I know we are! Let’s go!

This week…

Anthony and Blake discuss some of the top former Southern California basketball standouts who are currently in the NBA, on a 2018 playoff team. From James Harden to Klay Thompson, the list goes on and on!

