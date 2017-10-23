2017 High School Journalism Day at CSUN!

Two hundred and twenty-two students from twenty-six schools attended High School Journalism Day at California State University, Northridge on Oct. 21, one of the largest groups ever recorded during the 25 year history of the event.

Students travelled from across Southern California to attend the event, including San Dieguito, Carlsbad and Vista del Lago high schools who drove a collective 652 miles round trip from their schools to CSUN. Students and advisers participated in contests, workshops and Q&A’s with professors and journalists from the LA Times and the Journalism Education Association.

14 members of the DPMHS Media team went to #CSUNJDay today, competing in write-offs, attending some workshops and listening to panels. pic.twitter.com/UTTqzDlhQU — DPMHS Student Media (@ThePearlPost) October 22, 2017

Wrapping up another great #CSUNJday with a panel of journalists from @latimes pic.twitter.com/OURetE20pa — SoCal JEA (@SoCalJEA) October 21, 2017

#CSUNJDay Awesome day, well organized, many good sessions — Jaguar Times (@jaguartimes) October 21, 2017

Getting ready for the professional panel! #csunjday pic.twitter.com/KRclmHX1DO — LA Times HS Insider (@hsinsider) October 21, 2017

@TrevellAnderson just did a lecture on vogueing and the (white)gaze. #csunjday — Daniel Espinosa (@DanielEspi1820) October 21, 2017

Thrilled to see so many students out for #csunjday pic.twitter.com/RC8t16oLXN — Daniela Gerson (@dhgerson) October 21, 2017

#CSUNJDay underway! High school students competing in a variety of writing contests. Good luck! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ByDrnsm8E3 — Stephanie Bluestein (@SSBluestein) October 21, 2017

#csunjday Thanks to CSUN and SCJEA for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/BdwDhcCPIz — The Bolt Live (@TheBoltLive) October 21, 2017

Co-Sponsors:

California State University Northridge Journalism Department

Southern California Journalism Education Association

Los Angeles Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Los Angeles Times High School Insider