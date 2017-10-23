2017 High School Journalism Day at CSUN!

Two hundred and twenty-two students from twenty-six schools attended High School Journalism Day at California State University, Northridge on Oct. 21, one of the largest groups ever recorded during the 25 year history of the event.
Students travelled from across Southern California to attend the event, including San Dieguito, Carlsbad and Vista del Lago high schools who drove a collective 652 miles round trip from their schools to CSUN. Students and advisers participated in contests, workshops and Q&A’s with professors and journalists from the LA Times and the Journalism Education Association.
