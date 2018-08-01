2018 Summer Internship revisited

Throughout the 2018 summer, 10 paid L.A. Times HS Insider interns produced multimedia arts and sports stories. In addition to covering arts and sports throughout Los Angeles, interns crafted dynamic Enterprise Stories throughout their six weeks at the Times.

How we covered the arts

COLA artist June Edmonds transforms ideas into art

“Hand-in-hand with race, Edmonds also includes spiritual aspects into her work. Edmonds said circular patterns symbolize life, a higher power and where they meet in the middle.“

COLA artist Sandra de la Loza highlights forgotten history

“Loza considers herself an unconventional archaeologist — a history aficionado who digs up the bones of stories untold.”

Artist Michelle Dizon explores identity through COLA installation

“Thick navy blue curtains lead into darkness as the gentle whispers of rain and an artist’s narration fill the room. Projected photographs decorate the blank walls as 218 years of exchange between two women are delivered.”

Edendale Library’s teen librarian hosts programs that inspire

“From arts and crafts events to summer reading challenges, this library has cultivated an environment that prioritizes welcoming everybody.”

‘Made in LA’ 2018 breathes diversity into art at the Hammer Museum

“Showcasing everything from hand-woven tapestries to oil painting to performance art, the Hammer Museum reflects a diversity of lived experiences and expression from artists aged 29 to 97.”

Women’s March Los Angeles Rally for ‘Families Belong Together’

“Protestors rallied against the “Zero-Tolerance” policy enacted by the Trump Administration, which separates illegal immigrant families at the United States Border.”

UCLA’s Hammer Museum: A ‘Cultural Hub’ for Diversity

“Along busy Lindbrook Drive, surrounded by sedans, pedestrians, coffee shops and corporate skyscrapers, sits the blue-and-white-striped Hammer Museum.”

Youth perform after 10 day intensive program at San Pedro Ballet School

“The studio is described as a second home for students as they learn different sets from instructors.“

‘Jazz at LACMA’ helps L.A. get funky

“Every Friday, from April through November, thousands of Angelenos and tourists attend the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to enjoy ‘Jazz at LACMA.'”

LA RAZA explores journalists’ role in covering the Chicano movement in Los Angeles

“LA RAZA at the Autry Museum showcases not only the Mexican American civil rights movement, but conveys American history, photojournalism history and Chicano history that is often overlooked.”

‘How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles’ highlights beloved genre

“Also exploring its influence on culture and contemporary politics, the exhibit elaborates on gospel music as seen as a global phenomenon.”

Sophie Kim announced as the 2018 Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate

“It was not until her junior year when she decided to apply for her school’s slam team and the L.A. Youth Poet Laureate competition last year, where she received runner-up, that she began to explore poetry meant to be performed: slam and spoken word.”

Carmen Argote Explores ‘Artistic Gestures’ in Artists on Artists Talk

“In efforts to achieve a wider and broader perspective of the artwork displayed in their exhibit, artists are given full control over how they deliver their presentation.”

How we covered sports

LA84 and NBPA Foundations team up for Court Refurbishment Program

“Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma starred in a video to help announce the court refurbishment program, which has since generated over 100,000 views.”

‘Play Equity’ drives Renata Simril and the LA84 Foundation

“The LA84 Foundation has maintained a successful youth development program for 33 years, and recently have been trying to expand the implementation of this development.”

The girl who persevered: SaraJoy Salib

“Not only did her peers taunt her, but a trusted teacher refused to let her go on point, informing Salib she looked too heavy.”

Heart of Los Angeles’s residency program explores displacement through art

“On Wilshire Boulevard, an unassuming white building with large windows and a lofty interior houses the gift of art.”

The LA84 Foundation creates an art gallery for the 1968 Olympic Games

“The LA84 Foundation decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Olympics, which was held in Mexico City, through an art gallery.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Yasiel Puig, others break ground on 50th Dodgers Dreamfield

“The City of Los Angeles, Tyler Development Corporation, LA84 Foundation and Dodgers star outfielder Yasiel Puig all partnered with LADF to host the groundbreaking ceremony.”

Enterprise stories

Saffron and Rose — A taste of Iran in Westwood

“A long line of late-night dessert enthusiasts overcome by a gnawing sweet tooth spills out the front doors of Saffron and Rose Ice Cream most Friday nights. The shop, with its floral and aromatic flavors, is rooted in tradition, known for their authentic Persian ice cream.”

Gallery Row in July: The Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk

“Executive director Qathryn Brehm and director of curation Nat George sit atop the The Last Bookstore’s Mezzanine Level. The two hand out colorful trifold maps to attendees and direct them around the corner towards the Spring Arts Collective, complete with five galleries.”

Putting the ‘small’ in small business: Kenneth Village in Glendale

“Kenneth Village used to be a sleepy street with shops that always seemed to be closed for the day. Now, it is a flourishing spot in the community. While many of the older businesses closed down to be replaced with exciting new offerings, several grew to prosper.”

Trapped and suffering — Inside the Asian American mental health crisis

“I let the tears sting cuts on my face. A rusted pencil sharpener blade brings relief. I watch drops of blood drip into the water that envelopes my body. The warmth reassures me that I am ok. I was not ok.”

The New Americans Initiative provides free citizenship help

“Nestled in the heart of downtown Los Angeles sits Central Library, competing with the grandeur of banks and skyscrapers. Well established in comparison to other Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) branches, Central library serves as the hub for all services and resources imaginable.”

The Center of Long Beach supports local LGBTQ community needs

“The Center’s goal is to provide LGBTQ specific services, such as mental health and health care, free HIV/STI screenings, legal and domestic violence support, youth, elderly, and parent support groups and cultural programs. They serve over 25,000 individuals from Long Beach and it’s surrounding cities yearly.”

Compton: Old story with a familiar tune

“When people think of the city of Compton, a mid-sized city southeast from downtown Los Angeles, they might think of the images they hear and see in music and film that often show it as a place full of gangs, violence and drugs. But that was the Compton of yesterday.”

How to start a band — Meet southeast L.A. metal group Bläkk Widöwed

“Muffled rock music emanates from a small, dilapidated rehearsal studio in Lynwood, Calif. Inside are four young musicians, hailing from suburban southeast Los Angeles, rehearsing for their metal band Blakk Widowed.”