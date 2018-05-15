A day alongside Superintendent Beutner

Napa Elementary School, 7:22 a.m.

On his first day on the job, LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner displayed an evident eagerness to learn. Asking questions that ranged from attendance rates to academic achievement to potential career options for young elementary students, Beutner gained a real life, comprehensive understanding of one of the hundreds of schools inside the LAUSD district. Taking part in “breakfast in the classroom” inside of one Napa’s classrooms, Beutner actively engaged the young students in conversation about their favorite subjects, their dreams for the future, and their interest in learning. Inquisitive and reflective, Beutner has yet to state his plans for academic performance reform or additional educational campaigns during his tenure as superintendent but the day is still young.

Van Nuys High School, 9:23 a.m.

A warm welcome was in store for superintendent Beutner in Van Nuys as leading students in the JROTC, journalism, and academic decathlon programs showcased their statewide and national achievements. Beutner received an exclusive look at Van Nuys’ automotive program, where teacher Joe Agruso proudly exhibited both his students and curriculum. Taking great pride in their various extracurricular programs, Van Nuys students and teachers alike collectively called for increased staff support and recognition, a call they hope new LAUSD superintendent Beutner can answer.

Melissa will be updating the story throughout the day as Superintendent Beutner tours LAUSD.