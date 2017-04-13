Apply for the 2017 Summer Internship

This summer, Los Angeles Times HS Insider, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and with additional support from the LA84 Foundation, will offer a select number of paid internships that will focus on arts, sports, and their impact in the community. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Friday, May 5.

Details

The summer internship program is open to all high school students and grade levels.

The program runs for six weeks from mid-June to early August.

Interns will be paid $12 an hour.

Students will be responsible for transportation to and from the Times’ office in downtown L.A.

The program will run four days a week. Weekly and hourly scheduling will vary depending on what interns are covering but will not be longer than eight hours on any given day. HS Insider will make every effort to keep work hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, with a one-hour lunch break.

Times’ education reporters and professional journalists will provide direct student mentorship. Through their work on the arts and sports, interns will learn about the important economic and social roles that the arts and athletics play, and how our city’s greatest strengths and biggest challenges can often be viewed through a cultural, creative or athletic lens.

Interns can expect to:

Conduct field interviews;

Transcribe audio interviews;

Fact-check stories;

Research topics relevant to specific stories;

Write and publish stories;

Record and produce audio;

Shoot video interviews;

Produce and publish video segments; and

Collaborate with fellow interns in small groups to produce multidimensional stories.

To further get a sense of the internship program, please review the 2016 summer interns’ work.

While the arts and sports will be the main focuses of the summer program, there will be ample opportunities to work with reporters and editors in the newsroom in other areas as well. Interns will travel outside the office on assignment, participate in conversations with senior leadership of the Times and have the opportunity to learn the history and inner workings of the Times.

How to apply and submission deadline

Please complete the application below and submit your application no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Friday, May 5. You will be notified of your application status no later than Friday, May 19.

Please contact Kyle Finck at kyle.finck@latimes.com with any questions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.