Are you walking out? We need to know.

Will you walk out of school tomorrow in protest of gun violence? One month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students nationwide plan to walk out of class for 17 minutes to protest gun violence in U.S. schools and to remember the 17 students who were killed on Feb. 14.

Some school administrations and districts have formally announced their support or disapproval of a student walkout — some have released guidelines for faculty and staff, some have threatened students with suspension while some have planned for student speeches and an all-school moment of silence. What’s going on at your school? Let us know.

Student reporting could be a contribution to our social media coverage, a short write-up and photo of your school’s walkout or both. If you have any questions, please contact college interns Isabella Balandran (isabella.balandran@latimes.com) or Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com).