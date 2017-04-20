Attend the United Way College Readiness Forum

Join 150 LAUSD student leaders and candidates for the LAUSD School Board at the United Way College Readiness Forum on Saturday, May 6 from 2-5:00pm at United Way’s Office – 1150 S. Olive Street Los Angeles California 90015.

The Forum will include in-depth conversations about the successes and challenges facing students who want to graduate high school and excel in college. The event will have translation, food, giveaways and engaging activities!

If you need assistance with transportation or would like to RSVP contact Katherine Trejo via email at ktrejo@unitedwayla.org or by phone at 213.808.6353.