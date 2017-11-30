Enter the 2017 Discover Asia Correspondent Contest

High School Insider wants to give you a chance to experience the beauty and splendor of Asia through the 3rd annual Discover Asia Correspondent Contest. To enter, review the list of eligible Korean Air destinations below, and in 1,000 words or less, tell us where you would like to visit, why it matters to you and how you would pitch your story(ies) to our editors. Make it relevant and interesting. If you need help getting started, see what last year’s winners wrote.

The destination you write about must be one of the eligible destinations from the list. Please answer all questions.

Where are you interested in going in Asia, and why?

How would you document your adventure?

What stories would you tell from your adventure? Would your story take the form of a written piece, a video or a photo essay?

The lucky winners, two high school students (plus their legal guardians) will each receive:

Round-trip airfare to the destination of their choice

Five-night hotel stay

High school entries must be submitted by January, 15 2018.

In addition, the winners will be honored at the 2018 Festival of Books at the University of Southern California.

Enter here. Good luck!