Festival of Books: HSI edition

Over 60 student volunteers from 22 schools helped create a sizable HS Insider presence at the 2018 Festival of Books on April 21-22. HS Insider presented the Young Adult Stage with students MC’ing and co-moderating panels throughout the weekend. Students also volunteered in the author green room, ran a dedicated HS Insider booth, covered LA Times en Español and took over the LA Times Events Instagram and Twitter accounts. Hosted at the University of Southern California, the Festival draws approximately 150,000 attendees each year.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the booth and volunteered for the event. We hope to see you all next year!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.