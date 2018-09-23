Golden Valley’s cross country preview

Coming off a fairly decent 2017-18 season, the Golden Valley cross country team looks to expand off their success from last season and carry that over to this upcoming season. However, as common in many sports teams, change is imminent, and the Grizzlies have quite a cast of new members on their 2018-19 squad. Along with their new additions, they have lost some key contributors to their team as well.

A key component of their success last season, Alexis Romero, will no longer be representing Golden Valley this season. The Senior cross country star has taken his talents to West Ranch High School, forcing the Grizzlies to fill a big void that was vital for them the last three seasons. Along with Romero, the Grizzlies will also miss the presence of newly graduated senior, Mari Aquino, one of the better athletes on the squad over the last four years for Golden Valley.

Despite the loss of two of their key contributors last season, Coach Wes isn’t tolerating sympathetic excuses, as he expects the influx of upperclassmen to step up and lead the new look Grizzlies to a successful season. “I expect my leaders to step up and show the freshmen and help guide them towards also successful seasons while they are here”, said Coach Wes, who has been coaching at Golden Valley for the past three years. “My expectations as a whole team in general and for my athletes is to accomplish their goals, and also succeed and have a great cross country season.”

After ranking 6th overall in Division 2 cross country, the Grizzlies look to continue to ascend upwards for another solid campaign. While the loss of key contributors to their squad last year may certainly hamper their ultimate goal, the hungry Grizzlies will rely on the witts of their Senior vets and their “next man up” mentality to reach their ultimate goal and have an even better 2018-19 campaign.