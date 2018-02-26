The althlete’s heart of gold

Everyone experiences setbacks in their lives. It may be something as little as a sprained ankle or a broken arm. But for some it’s a little bit more serious than something that will heal within a month or two.

Carson High School Junior and girls basketball player, Perzia Devoux explained “For starters, I have dextrocardia.”

Doesn’t sound like your usual sprained ankle right? Dextrocardia is a rare heart condition in which the heart leans towards the right side of your chest instead of the left. Less than 1% of the general population is born with it.

Overcoming something so serious can be hard but Perzia says, “I try not to dwell on it or pay it any mind. I just keep it pushing.”

Another Carson student, Junior Isaiah Atuatasi, has suffered a major setback that for some, would throw them completely off track.

“I have aortic insufficiency.”, he explained. “ Most people are born with three holes to help them pump blood out of the heart, but I’m one of the very few with only two.”

Due to his condition, he is no longer able to play sports. Like previously mentioned, for someone whose first plan was always sports, something like this could completely crush them.

Instead Isaiah said, “ That’s where my faith comes in. I know God has a better plan for me.”

To have your whole life planned out, it is hard when something you can’t control either ruins it or makes it more difficult. It is almost the same situation for CHS senior, Reshaun Owens who has an irregular heartbeat which now holds him back from playing the sport he loves, basketball.

“I felt a little lost but I know that I’ll get back on track.”, said Reshaun. Fortunately, he said his teammates have been very supportive and helpful in encouraging him to find a new path.

Still, athletes are not the only ones who have heart concerns. Many students throughout the Carson complex are affected including senior Esteban Duenas who suffers from cardiac arrhythmia and describes his condition as “painful and distracting.”

“Keep your mind positive because when you focus on the negative, it will affect you more,”

said Esteban. “To stay positive, I do things such as playing the guitar and piano, [and I also] film. I avoid stressful situations.”

These setbacks in all these students lives have affected them, but never stopped them. They know that even though some things change for them, that doesn’t mean it’s the end for them. It’s the chosen few with hearts of gold.