HS Insiders introduce John Green in the last stop of his tour

Hundreds of people packed into Glendale’s Alex Theatre to witness number one bestselling author John Green, with special guest Hank Green, on the final stop of his “Turtles All the Way Down” novel tour.

Throughout the multimedia event, John and Hank spoke in depth about the book, took multiple questions from the audience, and performed live music.

High School Insider student leaders Tina Takhmazyan, McKenna Thurber, and Jamie Chau introduced the Green brothers.

“To say you met your favorite author is any reader’s dream come true,” Chau said.

As lifelong fans, they were all quite excited.

Takhmazyan added, “To say you introduced your favorite author to your home city on their book tour is something we never thought we’d be able to say.”