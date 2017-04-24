John Lewis, Olympians and student journalism at 2017 Festival of Books

Over 60 students volunteered to report on the 2017 Festival of Books. Students helped cover the Festival on social media through Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter, conducting one-question interviews with attendees about a book that had challenged them recently. Students also led the Q&A for congressman John Lewis and interviewed more than 10 former Olympians at the LA84 booth.

HS Insider also honored the winners of the Discover Asia Correspondent Contest Sponsored By Korean Air at the Travel & Wellness Stage on Saturday, April 22.

View the story “2017 Festival of Books ” on Storify