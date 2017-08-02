Join the 2017-18 Student Advisory Board

The Student Advisory Board (SAB) is a group of students who want to take an active role in shaping the future of HS Insider. Students video conference ever other week to help plan events, shape content areas and push new initiatives. If you are a dedicated high school storyteller who wants to help lead HS Insider, join us below! Students from any state are encouraged to apply.

SAB members should be ready to:

-Spend approximately 1 hour per week via video chat helping HS Insider shape and execute various initiatives. SAB members must be available to meet every-other-Monday from 6-7:30pm.

-Help lead events, conferences and other HS Insider digital projects

Benefits:

-Priority on special reporting opportunities

-Special event access

-Direct communication and leadership opportunities with LA Times staff members and journalists

What has SAB done in the past?

-Members of the Student Advisory Board led the successful Message to my next president project. Their involvement included pitching the concept, editing student work, and leading the workshop at the 2016 conference.

-SAB plans HS Insider’s involvement in the Festival of Books

-SAB plans new digital initiatives for the HS Insider platform, including the framework for a student copy editing program

Any questions? Email Kyle Finck at kyle.finck@latimes.com

The deadline to apply is Monday, August 28 at 9am Pacific Time.