Join us at the 2017 Fall Journalism Conference

Join us for High School Journalism Day at CSUN! Students will participate in competitions, seminars and get the chance to learn from other student storytellers and professional journalists.

Contests

News Writing / Features Writing / Photography / Opinion Writing / Sports Writing

Workshops for students and advisers



Video production / Sports writing / Investigative journalism

Feature profiles / Photojournalism / College admissions

Co-Sponsors

California State University Northridge Journalism Department

Southern California Journalism Education Association

Los Angeles Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Los Angeles Times High School Insider

Details

Where: CSUN’s Manzanita Hall

When: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free*; light breakfast & lunch provided; $8 parking

*Non-SCJEA schools with more than 5 participants are eligible for a year SCHEA membership courtesy of HS Insider. Email Kyle Finck at kyle.finck@latimes.com if you are interested in joining SCJEA.

Sign up below

Frequently asked questions

What is the Southern California Journalism Education Association?

SCJEA provides support, events and scholarships to promote quality high school journalism in Southern California. If you’re interested in learning more about the organization, or would like to join, you can find more information here.

What is the parking situation?

Attendees may drive, parking in the B3 structure. Parking is $8 for the day.

What if I drive an electric car?

If you drive an electric vehicle, you’re in luck. CSUN supports sustainability with eight electric vehicle charging stations located in campus parking lots. Charging is free at CSUN, but your vehicle must display a valid CSUN parking permit. Check the time limit on the charging station stall to avoid a citation. For more information, visit the Parking and Transportation Services website.

Can I take public transportation?

Yes! The Metrolink Ventura line stops at Northridge approximately a mile from campus. CSUN runs a Metrolink shuttle between campus and the Northridge Metrolink Station for student commuters. Morning shuttles pick up riders at the Metrolink train station and drops them off at the CSUN transit station on Etiwanda Avenue and Vincennes Street. Afternoon shuttles pick up at the CSUN transit station and the University Student Union on Lindley Avenue. The shuttle arrives at the CSUN transit station about 30 minutes before train departure times and at the University Student Union about 25 minutes before. Check the Metrolink website for train schedules. To travel to or from the Northridge Metrolink Station outside of shuttle operating hours take the LADOT DASH bus.

When will a schedule for the day be released?

We are finalizing the schedule and will send everyone a copy as soon as it is confirmed.

How do I sign up for specific contests and sessions?

Once you sign up for the conference through the forms (below), we will send you additional information.

Questions? E-mail kyle.finck@latimes.com or jour99@csun.edu