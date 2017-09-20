Join us for fall IRL

High School Insider is a community of over 2000 students from over 200 schools across the Southern California (with a sprinkling of dedicated Insiders contributing from as far as Iowa and Vermont). Simply put, we don’t get to meet each other in real life enough.

So we’re introducing High School Insider: IRL, a quarterly event that will give Los Angeles Insiders the opportunity to mingle with other young storytellers.

Each IRL will be centered around a topic chosen by students. The focuses will range from immigration to gender equality. Reporters from the LA Times newsroom will make special appearances to meet and talk with students in a casual setting.

The fall IRL topic is “Giving Back.” Every day in Los Angeles, one in seven people experience food deprivation. That’s why HS Insider is dedicating Fall IRL to helping the less fortunate.

We chose the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, based upon several of the organization’s qualities. The Food Bank’s 44-year mission to fight hunger in Downtown Los Angeles made the organization a perfect fit. The Food Bank is always in search of volunteers for food sorting, social events and food drives, and we’d love for you to help support the cause at Fall IRL.

Join us for a morning of volunteer service at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, followed by discussions and storytelling over lunch at the Los Angeles Times Community Room. Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Project Lead Kyle Finck @ kyle.finck@latimes.com if you have any questions.