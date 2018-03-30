Join us for spring IRL on April 28

High School Insider is a community of over 2,500 students from over 270 schools across Southern California (with a sprinkling of dedicated Insiders contributing from as far as Iowa and Vermont). Simply put, we don’t get to meet each other in real life enough.

High School Insider: IRL, is a quarterly event that will give Los Angeles Insiders the opportunity to mingle with other young storytellers. Each IRL will be centered around a topic chosen by students. The focuses will range from immigration to gender equality. Reporters from the LA Times newsroom will make special appearances to meet and talk with students in a casual setting.

This spring, Insiders from across the southland are invited to participate in spring IRL. The discussion will be focused on the topic of school shootings. The United States has suffered 290 (and counting) school shootings since 2013. Students all around the nation do not feel safe at school, and are protesting in order to obtain better gun control laws.

We will have LA Times reporters converse with students about the topic of school shootings. Join us for a morning of discussions and storytelling at Grand Park in Downtown LA.

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider college interns Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) or Isabella Balandran (isabella.balandran@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, April 27 to participate.

P.S. We will have NEW shirts to give out the day of the event!