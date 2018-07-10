Join us for summer IRL on August 18

High School Insider is a community of over 2,500 students from over 270 schools across Southern California (with a sprinkling of dedicated Insiders contributing from as far as Iowa and Vermont). Simply put, we don’t get to meet each other in real life enough.

High School Insider: IRL is a quarterly event that gives Los Angeles Insiders the opportunity to mingle with other young storytellers. Each ‘In Real Life’ is centered around a topic chosen by students. The discussion focuses range from immigration to gender equality and more. Reporters from the L.A. Times newsroom may make special appearances to meet and talk with students in a casual setting.

This summer, Insiders from across the southland are invited to participate in summer IRL. HS Insider is reaching its four year anniversary. Come meet your fellow Insiders, as well as our new Project Lead, Molly Heber.

Join us as we partner with Eat|See|Hear to host our IRL at La Cienega Park and then stay for free admission to both a musical performance from Speedbuggy USA and the movie “The Sandlot.” Get more info here.

Get you tickets here and use the code “insiders” to get them free!

Date: Sat., August 18

Time: IRL 6:30 p.m., Movie 8:30 p.m.

Doors 5:30, Music 7:00, Movie 8:30

Location: La Cienega Park

325 South La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Hills, Calif. 90211

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider college interns Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) or Isabella Balandran (isabella.balandran@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, August 17 to participate.