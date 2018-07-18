Join us for the 2018 Culminating Showcase on July 25

High School Insider is proud to congratulate our 2018 intern class. Ten students focused on the importance of arts and sports to our city, and learned the fundamentals of journalism while building multimedia and media literacy skills. The Culminating Showcase gives students the chance to present the stories they have published over the summer, and thank mentors, family members and sponsors.

Appetizers and light refreshments will be served.

The 2018 HS Insider Summer Internship is made possible in part by funding from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and with additional support from the LA84 Foundation and the Jack Smith Foundation.

We would love to have you join us for the showcase.

Date: Wednesday, July 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Historic L.A. Times Building

145 S Spring Street

Los Angeles, Calif. 90012

Register for a free ticket using the Eventbrite link here.