My city is the greatest

My city is full of hope and sunshine.

I remember walking past a house and hearing the bells chime.

I want a city where the sun never sleeps.

This city has a lot of places with mysterious treats.

I remember the smell of coffee in the morning;

It had a nice aroma that would never get boring.

I want a city with peace and quiet.

I remember the times of the riot;

Gun violence and drugs in the streets,

But we are more than.

We can show people the facts.

We will fight back and show them

That our city is the greatest.

The best place were dreams come true.

 

