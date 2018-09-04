Noah Centineo and ‘Sierra Burgess’ cast talks insecurities, friendship and love

The Internet (and Netflix’s Twitter account) is abuzz over the latest breakout heartthrob, Noah Centineo who played Peter Kavinsky in the well loved “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The future looks bright: not only was a “To All The Boys” sequel green lit, but Mr. Centineo has another Netflix rom-com opening on Friday, September 7, starring opposite breakout star Shannon Purser of “Stranger Things” and newcomer Kristine Froseth.

The cast talks about their individual characters, how they deal with real-life insecurities, their social media habits, must-have friendship qualities, love and more.