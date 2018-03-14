Students Protest Gun Violence in U.S. Schools in a #NationalSchoolWalkout

Students nationwide are demanding an end to gun violence in U.S. schools by walking out of classes at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes on Wednesday, March 14 — one month after 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Dubbed the #EnoughIsEnough movement, survivors of the Parkland shooting have amplified the power of student voices and called on fellow students nationwide to join them and walk out of school with the intention to peacefully protest Congress’ lack of action other than tweet thoughts and prayers. Students and allies organized the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation, many calling for “common sense gun laws” to keep children safe from gun violence at school.

HS Insiders from Southern California and broader are sharing their school’s #NationalSchoolWalkout turnout on Instagram, Twitter and on this post that will be continuously updated throughout the day. Stay tuned. Long live student voices.