That’s pawesome! Check out these new breeds from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Three new tails wagged their way to the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and into your homes! The Westminster Dog Show was hosted in New York City from Feb. 12-14.

The first new breed is the American Hairless Terrier. It originated in the United States, and is part of the terrier group. It’s a small-to-medium sized dog. They are very active and intelligent, as most terriers are. They are very friendly dogs, so they’re good family dogs, especially families with allergies because they are nearly hairless.

Since they don’t have hair, their color depends on their skin, sometimes it can be one solid color, or spotted. They’re also great dogs to train because of their agility and obedience.

If you’re looking for a good family dog that’s not lazy at all, you’ve found one!

The second dog is the Pumi. It originated in Hungary and is part of the herding group. This little bundle of joy is medium sized, quite energetic and lively.

The Pumi is a great family dog, but be prepared to go for many walks! Its coat is made up of corkscrew curls, and they were historically used to herd.

Pumis are normally gray, but other colors include black, brown, tan, and white. They are very bright, alert, and active dogs. They are very loving and I’m sure anyone would fall in love with them.

The last dog is the Sloughi (SLOO-ghee). This robust, yet elegant dog originates from North Africa and is part of the hound group. This is a medium-to-large sized dog, and looks similar to a Greyhound.

They are known for their hunting skills, so they will definitely need daily exercise. Their color can vary between pale sand (fawn) and red fawn. These dogs are calm and somewhat reserved, but they bond well and make a loyal part of the family.

All these dogs are very interesting and a great addition to many homes. If you would like to learn more about these wonderful canines, or any type, go to http://www.westminsterkennelclub.org. There, you can find the best friend that’s right for you.