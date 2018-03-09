We have our own style guide!

Meet our first ever Style Guide, a community resource to shape your skills

If you ever need help writing a story, we’ve got your back. Whether you need advice on how to structure a story, clarification on how to categorize, tips on interviewing and everything in between, the first ever High School Insider Style Guide is here to help you, and so are we. The Style Guide aims to be inclusive and flexible to our diverse variety of HS insider contributors. The HS Insider Style Guide 1.0 is available as a live document resource to our community of writers. We want you to make it better, so mark out any comments, questions, or suggestions and we will add them to the Guide.