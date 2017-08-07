What did we do this summer? An internship revisited

Throughout the 2017 summer, 11 paid LA Times HS Insider interns produced multimedia arts and sports stories. In addition to covering arts and sports throughout Los Angeles, interns crafted dynamic Enterprise Stories throughout their six weeks at the Times. All of the interns work, from interviews with Olympic athletes to photography of L.A.’s punk rock scene, can be found below.

How we covered the arts

The Museum of Jurassic Technology: An insight

“At first glance, the gray building that encases the Museum of Jurassic Technology seems glaringly normal.“

DUBLAB making waves

“The content on dublab’s airwaves varies from psychedelic meditation sessions to unheard techno from old vinyls.”

COLA celebrates its 20th anniversary at LAMAG

“In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the City of Los Angeles Individual Fellowship Program (COLA) has opened an exhibition showcasing works created by COLA artists throughout the fellowship’s history.”

‘LAX Presents’ enables artists to shine

“LAX, the fourth busiest airport in the world, provides the ideal campus for the Department of Cultural Affairs to display local artists’ work.”

MOLAA:Envisioning the future of Latin American art

“The museum’s vision is based on four values: accessibility, diversity, innovation, and inclusion.”

CAAM Makers Fest connects kids with local artists

“Makers Fest connects kids with local artistsMaker stations set up throughout the Museum gave kids the opportunity to learn from local artists, with all supplies provided.”

Meet COLA author Lynne Thompson

“Lynne Thompson is an African American poet who writes about her life experiences. She was born and raised in Los Angeles and started writing in 1995.”

L.A. Promise Zone Arts digs up cultural treasures

“On Thursday, July 13, PZA attended a local event featuring local punk rock artists at the Levitt Pavilion, located inside downtown Los Angeles’s MacArthur Park.”

After 20 years, Little Tokyo finally gets Budokan

“After waiting 20 years for a recreation center, the Little Tokyo community will finally be breaking ground on the construction site of the future Terasaki Budokan this August.”

Historical political graphics shed new light on social issues

“Wells believes her collection is of great importance, as political posters not only document history, but share unexpected parallels with current events that can offer greater insight into today’s social issues.”

‘The Back Nine’ explores negative impacts of rezoning Skid Row

“With this project, the LAPD hopes to bring greater visibility to the concerns surrounding this rezoning policy and build support for the enhanced autonomy of Skid Row.”

‘Looking Forward, Looking Back’: CAAM unveils new graphics July 30

“The event will not only include the unveiling of CAAM’s new logo and graphics, but will feature conversations between CAAM artists, cherished moments from the museum’s history, and talks with current museum leaders.”

Ken Burns & Lynn Novick: Why teens must watch “The Vietnam War“

“At an Ideas Exchange in the Theatre at the Ace Hotel on July 29, the two shared opinions on the series’ length, as well as the importance of all 18-hours of its content.”

How we covered sports

LA84 SAMbassador Sarajoy Salib dives into success

“The LA84 Foundation provides opportunities for people lacking the resources necessary to engage in sports, with no outlet.”

L.A. is ready for the Olympics

“Many previous Olympians are excited to bring back the Olympics, and John Naber is one of them.”

Olympic Day in one word: ‘Inspirational’

“LA84 and LA2024 thrives to keep the spirit of the Olympic games alive in Los Angeles.”

LA84 and LA2024 provide thrilling Olympic Day experience

“Commencing in more than 160 countries and celebrated by millions, the mission of Olympic Day is to promote the fitness, well-being, culture, and education necessary to excel sports and beyond.”

SRLA hosts second annual 5K at Griffith Park

“If you could push through a marathon you could push through life.”

Commentary: Seeing myself in the Southern California Falcons

“What intrigued me, when speaking to Coach Keith, was how he referred to the kids as his babies. It’s clear how much the kids respected him.”

Ten-year-old rugby player: ‘I’m not scared of you’

“HS Insider interns met enthusiastic Theo Naessens-Dowling, 10, at the SoCal Rugby Camps Los Angeles location.”

Play Rugby USA: Teaching life through rugby

“To celebrate and spread the sport, SoCal Rugby Camps have taken it upon themselves to engage youth in rugby.”

Heart of Los Angeles gives youth sports opportunities

“At Lafayette park, Head Coach Kristina Wheeler and Athletic Director Bruce Hooks take care of the kids and teach them the various sports that the program offers.”

Beyond the Bell offers kids free summer swimming lessons

“Parent RJ Pirchinello is grateful for the skills Beyond the Bell has taught his son, Noah. He hopes that Noah’s new swimming techniques will build a steady base for his aspirations to become a surfer.”

The LA84 Foundation: Developing youth through sport

“For the past 30 years, the foundation has supported youth sports programs, reaching 30,000 kids annually and working with over 2,200 non-profit partners.”

Students receive fast-track sports education

“The Boys and Girls Club of Whittier hopes that by the end of the program, students will be more enthusiastic about participating in sports and being athletic in a safe way.”

SCPGA and LA84 Foundation swing for the future

“Southern California Professional Golf Association’s Clubs for Youth Program will distribute 100 sets of brand new women’s clubs across 28 schools in the CIF-Southern Section.”

LA84 Foundation’s historical library keeps Olympic spirit alive

“The digital library contains more than 70,000 records, the history of over 60 Olympians, and storage from the 2015 Special Olympics World Games.”

Olympians campaign for 2024 host city

“The most prominent of which is a feeling of unification that would come from proudly hosting the world’s most powerful athletes.”

NBA legend and Olympic great Kobe Bryant joins LA2024 bid

“Bryant’s 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers and famous No. 24 jersey perfectly represent the “Mamba’s” dedication to Los Angeles, as the city ramps up its pursuit of landing the Olympic Games to inspire a new generation of athletes.”

The California Endowment, LA84 Foundation, LA2024, and others host Youth Ideas Exchange

“All of the organizations collaborated to create opportunity for young Angelenos to share thoughts about the Olympic Movement, and L.A.’s journey to landing a third Olympic games.”

Gold Medalist Jimmy Kim inspires next generation of Olympic Athletes

“Jimmy Kim, a gold medalist in the heavyweight division at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, directed a taekwondo clinic during the activities session at the Ideas Exchange.”

Young Angelenos convene at Youth Ideas Exchange

“In addition to detailed conversations, young Angelenos participated in breakout sessions and sports clinics.”

Enterprise stories

Mexican folk takes South Gate youth back to their roots

“The sound of brass trumpets and string instruments blasts out of the stereo. Parents lift up their phones up to record the memories of their kids. Mary Lastra smiles back at her students. The dress rehearsal seems to be coming together for the final presentation.”

Sweat and static: punk’s return to the Valley

“The piece’s thick, leather base was difficult to glimpse through his collection of buttons, 34 to be exact, including one decorated with a caricature spider. It read: ‘Don’t bug me.'”

Brewing hope and staying grounded: Skid Row Coffee

“That desire must have been visceral. Twenty-three years later in 2016, Park quit a dream job at Nike– where he could work out in a state-of-the-art gym and try out the new products– to start a cafe on Skid Row.”

Untold stories of biracial Asians in America

“This is an experience familiar to many biracial Americans, who express that they feel out-of-place in the communities their heritage makes them a part of.”

The Last Bookstore: First in my book

“But the Last Bookstore is more than just books– it’s considered by many to be a work of art. The bookstore resides in a former bank building that opened in 1914.”

Frogtown Artwalk in the Los Angeles River hopes to unite community

“It has areas that are steep and slippery there are other areas where you can put your hand in. But it’s also an imaginable place where city living and nature meet.”

Gotham City: The shining city on a hill

“A San Bernardino nightclub by the name of Gotham City was a hit for young ravers all over Southern California, especially in the Inland Empire.”

Self Help Graphics: ‘Soy Artista’

“When I entered I was welcomed by loud voices with thick Chicano accents that reminded me of my uncles back in San Bernardino.”

Tuesday Night Cafe: Where the sun sets and Asian American artists rise

“The wailing of a distant siren, car horns, and the sound of tires against rough pavement found harmony with the voices of slam poets, singers, and other Asian American performers.”

The Frida Cinema: Redefining the idea of a safe space

“The small non-profit art house theater thrived on its community support almost as much as the community thrived in the accepting environment the Frida provided.”