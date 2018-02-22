What does the next LAUSD Superintendent need to know?

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is searching for a new superintendent, whose job is to run the school district and make recommendations to the Los Angeles Board of Education. Current superintendent Michelle King is retiring in June, and LAUSD needs a new leader to move the district forward.

The Board of Education needs to know what issues are important to students — what’s going well, what’s not, and what should be recognized and continued. It’s your future — now’s the time to speak up.

Your entry will be posted on HS Insider and may be used in LA Times reporting. If you have any questions, contact Isabella Balandran at isabella.balandran@latimes.com or Kevin Camargo at kevin.camargo@latimes.com.