What’s your Immigration & story

Immigration affects almost every part of our lives in Southern California. From first generation DACA recipients struggling to figure out the future to third generation Armenian students trying to negotiate different parts of their identity, immigration is key to our past, present and future.

How does immigration impact you? This fall, High School Insider presents “Immigration &”, a multimedia initiative providing students opportunities to share perspectives. The goal of Immigration & is not just to work with students directly affected by immigration today (DACA or undocumented students), but paint a broader picture of a generation supported, influenced, and building on the accomplishments of immigrants who came before.

Getting involved

Start by completing the phrase, “Immigration and _____”

Focus on one key issue that holds personal significance and explain its relevance to your life. Written memos should be written in the first person, include your own personal insight, and be written with a flare of passion. Make it unique to yourself.

Keep your draft short. 8-12 sentences of text or 45 to 90 seconds of video or audio.

Steps

Submit your Immigration & draft through the Google form below Once you submit it, a student leader will contact you over email or text message with feedback. Once your piece is complete, a student leader will help post your message on HS Insider and send you a link once published.

Thank you for your participation in Immigration &. We look forward to working with you.