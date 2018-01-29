Winter IRL: Humanizing immigration

Insiders from everywhere ranging as far as San Diego to Glendale gathered at the LA Times with reporters and spoke with local community organizations about the topic of immigration on Saturday, January 27.

Ongoing initiative Immigration & was part of the discussion while students brainstormed story ideas involving immigration. Students engaged with reporters and organization leaders during the discussions. The day concluded with a pizza lunch break, a presentation of story ideas and a group photo.

Special thanks to LA Times reporters Andrea Castillo, Brian de los Santos and Jaweed Kaleem for joining our IRL event and guiding the young journalists.

Also, thanks to Director Maria Torres and Attorney Noreen Barcena from Ferias Legales, as well as Director Patricia Ortiz from Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project for answering the questions that Insiders had about the topic of Immigration.

We hope to see you all ‘in real life’ at the next IRL this spring.

