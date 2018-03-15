Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violence

Alfredo Arzola spoke among students to prepare for the moment of silence for Parkland shooting victims. Students wait in silence for Parkland shooting victims at 10 a.m. Students wait in silence for Parkland shooting victims at 10 a.m. Some students become emotional from Alfredo Arzola’s speech and think about the victims of Parkland shooting Students form a Unity Circle to show their support for each other and Parkland shooting victims Students write their names and notes to show support for gun violence and Parkland shooting victims One women writes a message to the Parkland victims on the “We Remember 17” poster Students continue to write their names and messages on the poster Students continue to show support for Parkland victims and gun violence Men and women show their support by writing their names for gun violence.

