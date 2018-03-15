John W. North High School

Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violence

img 9191 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceAlfredo Arzola spoke among students to prepare for the moment of silence for Parkland shooting victims.img 9184 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents wait in silence for Parkland shooting victims at 10 a.m.img 9182 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents wait in silence for Parkland shooting victims at 10 a.m.img 9183 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceSome students become emotional from Alfredo Arzola’s speech and think about the victims of Parkland shootingimg 9185 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents form a Unity Circle to show their support for each other and Parkland shooting victimsimg 9186 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents write their names and notes to show support for gun violence and Parkland shooting victimsimg 9188 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceOne women writes a message to the Parkland victims on the “We Remember 17” posterimg 9187 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents continue to write their names and messages on the poster img 9189 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceStudents continue to show support for Parkland victims and gun violenceimg 9190 Students of John W. North High School join together for #NationalWalkoutDay in support of Parkland shooting and gun violenceMen and women show their support by writing their names for gun violence.

