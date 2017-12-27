California will legally recognize a third gender on ID’s

The Gender Recognition Act was signed into law on Oct. 15 by Governor Jerry Brown. The Gender Recognition Act will “make it easier for people to change their gender on state identification cards and birth certificates, and to add a ‘nonbinary’ option,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

“Nonbinary” is an umbrella term that is used to describe a person that does not identify as male or female.

This law will also apply to people who want their driver’s licenses changed. Changing gender on official identification cards and driver’s licenses will be simpler for people once this law takes effect on Sept. 1, 2018.

Governor Brown’s signing of this law shows his support for the transgender community.

Previously, if someone wanted to change their gender on any form of identification, the DMV laws, specifically, DL-44 and DL-329 respectively, required them to sign the forms NCC-200, NC-210, and NC-230. These forms required them to have undergone physical changes, have a confirmation signed by a licensed physician, and receive a judge’s signature upon court approval to legally identify as a different gender. The Gender Recognition Act removes the need for these forms to be completed.

When this law takes its effect next year, it will be much easier for those who live in California to own an ID that is a proper reflection of how they view themselves.

