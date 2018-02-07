Meet Erin Buchanan: Reaching for one thousand books

Erin Buchanan (10) has set up a goal to read one thousand books, and this is a perfect goal for her, given that she is an avid reader.

Buchanan commented that she hopes this goal will keep her motivation up to read.

Since October, Buchanan has managed to read twenty four books. “Reading will always be a part of my life, and wanting to read one thousand books will motivate me to read more,” she said.

She gladly reads any story, but her favorite genres are thrillers and historical fiction. Some of her favorite authors are Gillian Flynn, Stephen King, Agatha Christie, Ruta Sepetys and Paula Hawkins.

Some of Buchanan’s favorite stories are ones that she thinks employs great imagery, such as “The Alchemist” by Paulo Crevahlo, “Tell the Wolves I’m Home” by Carol Rifka Brunt, “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn, and “Girl Child” by Tupelo Hassman.

Typically, Buchanan will get recommendations from her friends for books, or she will look at the recommended section on Amazon or her e-reader. “I like to have the opinions of others and not just focus on one genre. I’m trying to expand the genres that I read,” said Buchanan.

Books read for school count towards Buchanan’s goal of one thousand books. Outside of her reading goal, Erin enjoys reading articles and science research papers.

Since she has a busy schedule, Buchanan will usually make time for reading by waking up early or spending lots of time on the weekends reading. Typically, it will take Buchanan one to two weeks to read a book, depending on her schedule.

Buchanan has two books that she would like to recommend. She thinks that people would enjoy these books for their captivating plots. The first is “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark. T. Sullivan and “Out of the Easy” by Ruta Sepetys.