Opinion: Shining light on solar power

With all the advancements we have made over the past century, society has developed a heavy reliance on fossil fuels as one of our main energy sources.

Whether we use them to power our industries, or provide electricity for our homes, it’s clear we wouldn’t be where we are today without these resources. However, our constant burning of fossil fuels has led to major damages in our atmosphere.

As global warming has spread throughout the world, scientists are desperate to fulfill our need for energy with more eco-friendly alternatives. That’s where solar power comes into play.

Back when solar panels first came on the market, the concept seemed too good to be true. But as more people have taken the plunge of investing in solar technology, it’s proven to be one of today’s most efficient energy systems.

Using solar panels to collect the sun’s rays is something any homeowner can do, and the process uses up fewer resources than mining for fossil fuels. Even with the expensive cost of installing these panels on their rooftops, having this technology can save people thousands of dollars they’d normally spend on electricity or heating bills every year.

Imagine how beneficial it would be to utilize solar energy in the long run. It would be easier for people living in remote areas to get power, and the renewable aspect of the system could be extremely important in case of a serious emergency.

The possibilities that solar technology has to offer could also benefit our endeavors toward natural preservation. A majority of humanity’s harmful influence on the environment involves our pursuit of energy.

Since the sun serves as a natural source of heat, converting sunlight into electricity comes with fewer consequences than decomposing nuclear material, or using natural gases and coal (which are non-renewable). Decreasing the demand for artificial energy could even prevent harmful gases from being emitted into the atmosphere.

All of these issues have served as major contributors to the destruction of the ozone layer, so lessening these activities could be a major advantage in combating climate change.

It would be a bit too optimistic to claim that using solar panels as our main source of energy would equate to the end of global warming. But it’s definitely a step in the right direction. We finally have the technology to keep up with our vast energy consumption, without having to sacrifice the planet’s welfare in the process.

It’s a win-win situation, and the option is definitely worth looking into. After all, if Mother Nature is offering a solution to the struggle between innovation and natural preservation, why not make the most of it?