Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi review (NO SPOILERS!!)

It’s been said by thousands of people before, but there is nothing quite like watching a Star Wars film on the big screen. The feelings these movies evoke, from the childish joy when the theme music explodes into your ears and the iconic yellow exposition scroll begins rolling, to the exhilaration of hearing the familiar hum as a character activates a lightsaber, contain a certain magic that can’t be felt anywhere else. And “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” is no different.

Without going into spoilers, the story follows the struggles of the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher), as they continue to fight against the evil First Order. Specifically, focus is put on fighter pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn (John Boyega) and newcomer Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Also, on another far away planet, the main character Rey (Daisy Ridley) receives training from none other than Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The main complaint of the previous Star Wars film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” was that the plot was too similar to that of the first Star Wars movie, “A New Hope.” And while “The Last Jedi” does have more than a few nods to the original trilogy, its story is unique and completely its own. It manages to play with your expectations, creating moments where the whole audience gasps in shock and people turn to their friends to ask, “Wait, did that really just happen?” I think I can honestly say I have never been so stunned in a movie theater before. The twists are only accentuated by the superb acting displayed by the entire cast. Everyone played their part spectacularly, although special recognition needs to be given to Mark Hamill, whose performance as Luke brought the film to a whole other level.

Now, the film wasn’t perfect. There were a couple characters who I found to be pointless or annoying, and a couple moments where the movie dragged a bit. But these poorer aspects of the film were few and far between, and entirely overshadowed by the good. By the end, during the final battle, I found myself sitting on the edge of my seat with a big stupid grin on my face, totally enraptured by the epicness unfolding before me.

In conclusion, this movie was amazing. If you like Star Wars, you need to see it. If you don’t like Star Wars, you still should see it, if for the realistic effects alone. See it, enjoy it, and may the Force be with you!