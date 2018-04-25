Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

The music world received some sad news on April 20th when it was announced that Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead at age 28. He had been vacationing in Oman, and was staying in the capital of Muscat when he died. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, had been in the industry since 2008, but is perhaps most well-known for his 2013 pop crossover hit, “Wake Me Up.” He’s also responsible for hits such as “Hey Brother” and “Levels,” and has worked with artists like Madonna and Adam Lambert.

Avicii said in the past that the anxiety of performing had caused him to have troubles with excessive partying and drinking, leading to a pancreatitis attack at 21. Acute pancreatitis caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, and continuing health problems forced him to quit touring in 2016. However, he promised to continue making music, announcing the release of a new album in August 2017.

On Saturday, fans gathered in Stockholm to mourn his death and celebrate his life and music. Avicii’s family released a statement thanking them for their support and asking for “privacy during this difficult time.” Other celebrities, including fellow DJ Calvin Harris and singer Charlie Puth, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Avicii may be gone, but his music will live on for generations to come.

Information for this article came from CNN and Variety.