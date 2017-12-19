Welcome to the world of linguistics

Since 8th grade, linguistics has been a passion of mine. Linguistics is the scientific study of language, and covers a wide variety of topics such as word-formation, changes in definitions, sound production, context, meaning, and so much more. Because of this interest, I understand more about how language functions, and I have a better foundation to learn languages. There is always something new to learn since language is always changing.

Mr. Powers, one person who shares this interest, said that “I think it’s fascinating to think about all the different languages in the world and where they came from and how they’ve changed and evolved. Language is such an important part of what it means to be a human being.”

To actively pursue linguistics, I read articles and books on the subject frequently and converse with people who share this interest. I know that people would benefit from learning about linguistics, since it will give them a better foundation to study languages, and this in turn will help them be more aware of how they use language.

The German teacher, Frau Sos, stated that “Linguistics is a useful tool to help understand others’ perspectives, particularly with dealing with other cultures. Because we live in such an interconnected world, it’s important to know how culture is reflected in language and linguistics helps us do just that.”

Another benefit of studying linguistics is the community. Everyone I have talked to has been so helpful and encouraging, and this has definitely been a highlight in my experience.

Over the course of the year, I will do my best to share interesting facts about languages or linguistics. I will try to share things that I find relevant or interesting. I can’t wait to write more about these topics.

