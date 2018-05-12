‘Avengers: Infinity War’ shocks theaters worldwide

The most anticipated film of the year, “Avengers: Infinity War” shocked theaters worldwide on April 27. “Avengers: Infinity War” is a superhero film based off of Marvel Comic superhero team The Avengers. which was produced by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Following up with the events of “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War” is about a mad titan named Thanos who’s on a journey to collecting all six infinity stones and wiping out all of existence within the universe. The Avengers, as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy join forces in order to stop the mad titan Thanos from destroying the universe.

The movie has an outstanding number of actors who portray the characters in the movie amazingly; actors such as Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland. The movie was directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who nailed every aspect of the movie from visuals to the dialogue so I advise you go to your nearest theater and watch this movie.

Being a big Marvel fan, I have been waiting for this movie for ten years since the start of Iron Man and the following Avenger sequels, “The Avengers” (2012) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015). Even if you are not a fan of the franchise, I suggest you bring tissues because this movie is an emotional roller coaster and will have you feeling some type of way.

The Russo Brothers have excelled in every aspect of the movie from it being hilarious, romantic, and saddening; that’s what makes this movie so good so I highly suggest you see this movie. With this movie being the 19th film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, you would have to watch each film to fully understand the movie for what it is trying to say.

Josh Brolin, who portrays Thanos in the film, excels with the characters determination, fearless, and boldest attitude in order to become to biggest and baddest villain of all time and he did just that. The character Thanos was introduced back in 2012 in “The Avengers,” so ever since then, he was hinted at becoming the main protagonist in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are many reasons why you should check out the most anticipated film of 2018. Previously, “Black Panther” was the most successful movie in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe which held the record for the most successful Marvel movie earning one billion dollars in only one month.

“Avengers: Infinity War” shattered that record in only 11 days compared to “Black Panther” in only a month. This movie contains many elements a movie should have: the plot, the character structure and most importantly the climax which is a vital factor in the movie.

You do not need to be Marvel fan to enjoy this movie. If you enjoy a high action packed film with a sense of seriousness then this is the movie for you. Just in about 11 days, “Avengers: Infinity War” has made over one billion dollars worldwide, which surpasses Star Wars: The Force Awakens in earning one billion dollars in 12 days.

This movie continues to shatter records left and right and overall the movie is just a huge success. “Avengers: Infinity War” is part one of two films and the sequel to the film is set to release on May 3, 2019.