LA River School

Environmental Summit comes to LA River School

Los Angeles River students celebrated Earth Day by having their First Annual Environmental Summit on the Sotomayor campus.

On April 28, Los Angeles River School students and community members showcased their Earth Day projects to family members and other community participants. Alongside LARS were other schools in the neighborhood, such as Glassell Park Elementary and Studio Middle School. There were a range of workshops available to the community run by adults and students.

unnamed Environmental Summit comes to LA River School
A digital copy of the workshops offered at the event.

LARS students in Danaelle Arroyo’s photovoltaic class showcased their green energy carnival rides powered by the sun. Each class assembled a carnival with rides of their choosing and used recycled materials like cardboard. The project took about a month, as the students had to assemble the materials and test out the equipment using a trial and error method. In the end, it was a success. “The projects were well presented and left many parents with their mouths open because they couldn’t believe the mini carnival was run on solar energy”, said LARS student Guadalupe Castellanos.

snapchat 1143211325 Environmental Summit comes to LA River School
The Solar Carnival on display. Photo by Areli Cervantes

The solar carnivals were not the only things being presented. The event also offered a variety of workshops. One of the workshops was run by the Northeast Los Angeles Alliance, a group devoted to defend the community from gentrification as it poses a threat to the neighborhoods and people inhabiting it. They raised awareness on new potential renovations in the neighborhood that will have an impact to the community members as prices to housing and rent will go up.

20180428 123217 Environmental Summit comes to LA River School
Students listen to members of the NELAA. Photo by Areli Cervantes  

To showcase LARS’ sustainability, the farm on campus was open to visitors. People were welcome to see the vegetation, pigs, lambs, geese, ducks, chickens, roosters, etc. They were even welcome to take a plant home, free of charge.

20180428 120247 Environmental Summit comes to LA River School
Group of LARS students in charge of passing out plants. Photo by Areli Cervantes
20180428 115907 Environmental Summit comes to LA River School
A girl pets the baby pigs. Photo by Areli Cervantes

Science teacher and local advocate for the environment, Sarah Molina, highlighted the importance of the perseverance of our planet.

“There were a variety of workshops that touched on topics of sustainability within the community and environment. Students had the opportunity to participate in community based learning that empowered them to make personal changes and gain knowledge that will impact the health of their communities in the future”, said Molina.

With the Environmental Summit being a great success, LARS staff hopes next year we have more community members in attendance and more workshops offered.

We must emphasize the importance of sustainability and green energy within the community, and having events run by teachers and students, makes that a viable option. Who better to advocate for the community than the future generation?

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s