Opinion: Fergie’s best performance yet…jk

I think we have all seen the tweets about Fergie’s version of the Star Spangled Banner. For the 67th NBA All Star game, Fergie was given the task to perform for the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

She put her own twist on the song and many of the fans couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Most of the audience tweeted after her performance saying it was the worst version of the national anthem, they even started making memes about it saying “Kaepernick even stood up and told Fergie not to disrespect the National Anthem like that.”

Soon after that Fergie’s ex husband Josh Duhamel defended her on the Ellen Show, “I think that she would probably admit that it was not her best work.” Even after their divorce, he felt like he needed to protect her from being bashed by tweets and memes.

Duhamel and others that seen her performance argued that the “Star Spangled Banner” is a very difficult song to sing, the artist herself later on told the press that she did try her best. Some people think that Fergie tried making her version of the song iconic the way Marvin Gaye did in 1983.

New Yorker reporter Amanda Petrusich stated, “The singer’s rendition featured more breathless, aggressively seductive riffing than I thought possible from a woman not wearing bunny ears and heels,” after hearing the national anthem.

Personally I think Fergie could’ve done better because she is extremely talented. Also I think that when singing the National Anthem there should be a specific way to sing it.