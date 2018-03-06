Immigration & his journey

Leaving his hometown, Guerrero, Mexico, and family behind, my brother-in-law came to the United States at the age of 15. Surpassing countless struggles and obstacles, he successfully crossed the border to come into the U.S., the land of opportunities. He’s been through so much in his personal life and still manages to accomplish in life. This is his life story.

Jorge Mauro, now 27-years-old, left his hometown 12 years ago, in his own free will to have a better life for himself. During his journey coming here, Mauro had to walk through mountains and deserts, day and night with only water and no food. He described his journey as “exhausting, dirt everywhere, and you can see mountains over mountains.”

He pictured Los Angeles as a beautiful place to live. He compared his hometown to the U.S., and although he believes his hometown is beautiful, he said, “It doesn’t give you the same privileges as the American dream does.” Mauro said the United States has a more suitable economy than his hometown, new and exciting places to explore and gives equal opportunities to everyone.

He came to the U.S. for a better life. A “better life” for him looks like: waking up early every Monday through Saturday and getting ready for work to provide food, clothes and a roof over his head for his family and himself. He wants to succeed in life. He wants to be proud of the life he made on his own.

Mauro believes in the American dream because he believes that the U.S. can offer benefits for those who work hard in life and can give equal opportunity rights to each and every person who tries to achieve their dreams.

He misses his childhood home, knowing all his family and childhood friends are still in his hometown. During his time in the U.S., something unfortunate happened.

“When I found out my mother passed away, my heart broke. Tears began to fall from my face,” said Mauro. A part of him felt alone, sorrowful because the person he looked up to the most was gone. He tries his best to look at the better picture in life, even if he knows it hurts him. Knowing he came this far in life, believing his mother would be proud of him, he goes on. Through the struggles in life, he has still accomplished a lot.

Mauro didn’t think it would be easy. He needed to start from the bottom, like other immigrants arriving to the U.S. He didn’t know anyone, didn’t have family that lived here; he was all alone in this journey. He needed to look for a job while being undocumented. He was constantly in fear of being deported back to his hometown.

Struggles, obstacles, heartaches and many other things that have occurred during his life; he wants to make his family back home proud. He obtained and gained many things during the time he’s been here.

Still today, Jorge is afraid of being deported because they can come to his house anytime and take him away. Mauro is still living here, has a sustainable job as a roofer and is in a perfectly good relationship. He’s proud of himself for achieving the life he always wanted. He agreed to share his story because he said, “Everyone has a different perspective of how they came here, and I want to share mine.”