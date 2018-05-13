It’s a Cole world

There are many artists today making a huge impact on young teen minds. Hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar, Logic and Bas are some of the most well known. But, there’s one artist making an influence all around the United States and there is a lot of excitement: J.Cole’s album K.O.D (Kids On Drugs) was released on April 20. K.O.D hit number one on the billboard charts 200, his fifth album to hit number one, on May 1st; everyone is listening to it.

Cole is one of many artists who has had multiple albums: “4 Your Eyez Only” (2016), “2014 Forest Hills” (2014), “Born Sinner” (2013), “Cole World: The Sideline Story” (2011). “Born Sinner” was number two for two weeks then hit number one on its third week.

J. Cole is a artist to be reckoned with. His music not only influences young adults and up coming artist like Phora , it also creates and gives insight on his personal viewings of his life and the world around us. For example in the song “Be Free,” he said “Can you tell me why, every time I step outside I see my n****s die I’m letting you know that there ain’t no gun they make that can kill my soul.”

Cole became the voice of our generation, using his powerful words to speak about the current issues in a time of need and to speak for the people that are afraid to speak up. He is the voice for people that think they aren’t good enough, for people that want to give up. J. Cole’s many mantras include “I’ve always been an underdog. I feel like I beat the odds.”

He’s our encouragement to move forward in life. With sayings like “never give up until you’ve given out all your very best. It’s better to fail trying, than wondering what could have happened if you tried,” Cole helps get through struggles in our life.

In the 1990s, Tupac Shakur was the voice of the injustices around us. In the early 2000s, Kanye West was the voice about government, politics, race relations and equality.

Today, Cole sheds light through his music on the current political issues and racial inequalities that are being caused by political leaders. This generation should be proud to have a voice that speaks for all.